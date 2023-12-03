BJP maintains massive lead in MP, Scindia meets CM Chouhan

As the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading according to early trends in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his confidence that the party will retain power in the state.

Expressing his happiness on the leads, CM Chouhan posted a message on social media and congratulated party leaders. "I am confident that with the blessings of the people and the able leadership of respected PM Modi, the BJP is going to form the government again with full majority. Hearty congratulations to all the candidates of BJP," Chouhan said.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has reached CM Chouhan's residence in Bhopal. Both the leaders held a closed-door meeting for around 30 minutes, according to sources.

The latest trends showed that the BJP was ahead in 161 seats, Congress in 66 and one for BSP.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed that his party was expected to secure 130 seats. "I had said this earlier and I say it today as well - 130 plus. We are getting 130 seats, the rest is to be seen," he stated.

The majority mark for the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh Assembly, is majority 116.