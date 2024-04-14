BJP election manifesto: Promises to implement CAA, UCC, One Nation One Election

Key takeaways from the manifesto:

> Will bring the National Cooperative Policy.

> Enhance running of special train services for migrant workers on important occasions.

> Create a technology-based system such as Bhashini for preservation and/or facilitating translation of languages of linguistic minorities.

> Establish Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centres globally to showcase the country’s culture and offer training in yoga, ayurveda, Bharatiya languages, and classical music.

> Facilitate Yoga and Ayurveda Institutes in all the major countries and establish a globally recognised certification mechanism for Yoga and Ayurveda.

> Bring back artefacts that were taken away illegally from Bharat.

> Encourage Indian classical language research in major educational institutions across the world.

> Revitalise Bharatiya civilizational monuments by collaborating with countries across the globe.

> Launch a global outreach programme for documenting and promoting the tangible and intangible legacy of Lord Ram in all countries; celebrate Ramayan Utsav across the globe to commemorate the Pran Pratishtha of Ayodhya Ram temple.

>Establish military theatre commands.

> Accelerate development of infrastructure along the Indo-China, Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Myanmar borders and introduce technological solutions on fenced portions.

> Eliminate drugs through technical, legal and intelligence programmes; leverage Big Data analytics, artificial intelligence, drones, and satellite imagery to detect and dismantle drug trafficking networks.

> Implement Bhartiya Nyay Sahita expeditiously through training, online certificate courses, and new curriculum in universities and law schools.

> Expand defence footprint across strategic locations and partner with friendly countries to protect both the country’s and the Indian Ocean Region’s security interests.

> Strengthen the country’s digital sovereignty; take stringent action against digital entities that threaten the safety of Bharatiya on the internet.

> Make Bharath third largest economy (No time frame mentioned)

> Completely revamp economic and commercial legislations.

> Expand domestic defence manufacturing and exports; accelerate indigenisation in major Air and Land Equipment Platforms.

> Global railway manufacturing hub.

> Global aviation manufacturing and MRO hub

> Promote ship building.

>Facilitate digital revolution by 6G technology.

> Railways: Construct new tracks, increase ticket availability, expand Kavach Train Protection System.

> Super App to provide all trains related services in a single app.

> Energy Independence by 2047.

> Strengthen the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act.

> Cost reduction in construction and registration, enable automatic approvals for standard housing designs, and promote mixed-use housing.

> Create a digital Urban Land Records System.

> Holistic development of Ayodhya city.

> Establish a dedicated scholarship programme to research ancient Bharatiya manuscripts and epigraphs.

> Establish Bharatiya Sanskriti Kosh for preservation and protection of ancient Bharatiya civilization, classical languages, culture, and traditions through technology.

> Developing thematic circuits for promoting cultural experience in:

Border villages

Sustainable ecotourism in select under-explored regions

Riverine tourism along all major river ecosystems

Island tourism hubs in Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Adventure tourism in the North East and other hill states.

>Fiscal autonomy of Panchayati Raj institutions.

> National Litigation Policy to expedite the resolution of all matters in courts, lower the cost of contested court proceedings, and decrease the number of cases in which the government is a party and the consequent load on the courts.

> Complete overhaul of the commercial and civil justice systems, on the lines of criminal justice reforms.

> Modernising police forces by making them tech-trained and tech-equipped through the Police Modernization Scheme.

> Establish fast track courts for quick disposal of pendency in identified areas.

> Increase the number of UG and PG seats in medical education.

> Facilitate IOA to bid for hosting the Olympic Games in 2036.

> Transform islands into global tourism destinations by developing beach resorts, marine adventure activities, and robust coastal infrastructure.

> Maintain peace in the North East, address issues in the disturbed areas, and remove AFSPA in a phased manner.

> Combat Himalayan river floods by partnering with neighbouring countries to strategically manage the Himalayan rivers.

> Launch Gaganyaan, India's first human spaceflight mission, and land an astronaut on the Moon.

> Establish Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS).