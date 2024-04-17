Bhima Koregaon case: Shoma Sen released from prison after 6 years

After six years of detention, 66-year-old activist Shoma Sen was released from the Byculla prison in Maharashtra on Wednesday April 17. Shoma Sen who is a former professor from the Nagpur University was arrested in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon case. She was arrested on charges of terrorism under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The Supreme Court recently granted her bail considering her health condition and the prolonged detention without a trial.

As per the bail conditions, Shoma Sen has to report to the station house officer within the jurisdiction where she resides, once every fortnight. She is also not allowed to leave Maharashtra without a special court's approval and must surrender her passport.