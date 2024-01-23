Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi denied entry to Guwahati, cadre breaks barricade

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s decision to not allow Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to enter Guwahati city on January 23, Tuesday, with his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra triggered massive clashes as the party cadre broke the barricades and raised slogans.
Himanta Biswa Sarma had denied entry for the Bharay Jodo Nyay Yatra on the grounds that it would cause traffic jams. The police installed barricades in two places to prevent Rahul Gandhi from entering the city. Addressing supporters, Rahul Gandhi said, “Assam CM, the Union Home Minister and the PM can break the rules but we (Congress) would never do such a thing. However, this doesn't mean that we are weak.”
He further said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda was allowed to take the same route that the Congress cadre were denied. “We know that the police officers have done a good job and followed orders, with one person coming and lying down before the bus. We are not against you. We are against the Chief Minister who is most corrupt. Our fight is with him,” Rahul Gandhi added.
The Congress leader further alleged that the Home Ministry of India told Assam Chief Minister to not allow him to talk to university students. “ I wanted to come to your university and talk to you, understand what you are facing and try and see in my own little way if I could have helped you. It is not important if Rahul Gandhi comes or does not come. What is important is that you are allowed to listen to anybody you want to listen to. This is not only happening in Assam but in every single university, college or school in India,” he stated.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the state DGP to file a police complaint against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly "provoking a crowd" during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. According to Sarma, Rahul Gandhi's unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati.
Sarma wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, "These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such naxalite tactics are completely alien to our culture." He added that the footage posted in social media will be used as evidence.
(With Inputs from IANS)