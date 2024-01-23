Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi denied entry to Guwahati, cadre breaks barricade

Himanta Biswa Sarma had denied entry for the Bharay Jodo Nyay Yatra on the grounds that it would cause traffic jams. The police installed barricades in two places to prevent Rahul Gandhi from entering the city. Addressing supporters, Rahul Gandhi said, “Assam CM, the Union Home Minister and the PM can break the rules but we (Congress) would never do such a thing. However, this doesn't mean that we are weak.”

He further said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda was allowed to take the same route that the Congress cadre were denied. “We know that the police officers have done a good job and followed orders, with one person coming and lying down before the bus. We are not against you. We are against the Chief Minister who is most corrupt. Our fight is with him,” Rahul Gandhi added.