Bengal Police deny permission to Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra event in Siliguri on Jan 28

The police have denied permission to January 28 public meeting of Rahul Gandhi in Siliguri town of West Bengal's Darjeeling district which was a part of the Congress' Nyay Yatra rally currently passing through the state.

The state Congress president and the five-time party Lok Sabha member Adhir Chowdhury said on Friday that the police has denied permission at the last moment citing some examinations in the Siliguri town on that day.

“The initial programme was first a rally in the town followed by a public meeting there to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi. However, since the police have now denied permission for the meeting only the rally will be conducted,” Chowdhury said.

The Congress leadership has alleged of facing administrative hurdles in conducting Nyay Yatra rally in West Bengal since the time it entered the state’s territory at Boxirhat under Tufanganj subdivision in Cooch Behar district on Thursday.