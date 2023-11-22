Bengal Minister arrested in ration distribution case hospitalised

West Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who has been arrested in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution case in the state, was hospitalised.

According to information, Mallick has been feeling uneasy since Tuesday evening and finally the correctional home authorities took him to the emergency division of the cardiology department of state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata later in the night.

After a thorough check- up, the doctors decided to admit him.

He has been housed at a cabin of the cardiology department.

However, sources aware of the development, said that he is under the supervision of a neuromedicine specialist instead of a cardiologist.

Sujay Krishna Bhadra, one of the prime accused in the multi- rore cash for job case in West Bengal, is currently housed at another cabin also at the same hospital.

Mallick had earlier also complained of uneasiness and wanted to get hospitalised.

However at the time, the medical team at the correctional home ruled out his admission and said his treatment can be conducted at the premises.