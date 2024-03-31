At INDIA bloc rally in Delhi, Opposition leaders say BJP has destroyed the country

Rahul Gandhi said two of the players have been arrested even before the match, in this context the Lok Sabha elections, has begun. “This is not an election of votes but a fight to save democracy and the Constitution. Our bank accounts have been frozen. Why was this done just ahead of the elections? If you do not give votes judiciously, the match-fixer [BJP] will win,” he said.

Recalling BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde’s comments that the BJP will change the Constitution if it gets more than 400 seats, Rahul Gandhi said it was not unintentional and that the remarks were made to test the idea. “ Remember, the Constitution is the voice of the people. The day it is finished, the country will be finished,” he added.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi laid out five demands during her speech:

The Election Commission of India should ensure level-playing field in the Lok Sabha polls The Election Commission should stop forceful action of Income Tax, CBI and ED Immediate release of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Stop strangling opposition parties financially A Special Investigative Team formed by the Supreme Court to probe into Electoral Bonds

Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal read out the Delhi Chief Minister’s message from the jail. The letter invites 140 crore Indians to make a new India and lists out six promises that the INDIA bloc will fulfil if voted to power. “People of Delhi have faced injustice in the last 75 years. We will give statehood to Delhi if the INDIA bloc comes to power," Kejriwal said in his letter.

The other promises include no power cuts with 24x7 electricity, free electricity for the poor across the country, building government schools in all areas to ensure quality education for all irrespective of their economic background, establishing mohalla clinics in every village, along with multi-speciality hospitals to provide proper and free treatment to every citizen, and ensuring that farmers receive Minimum Support Price (MSP) as per the Swaminathan Report.