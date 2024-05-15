Another Election Show: In Rae Bareli, residents fear Yogi Adityanath’s police?

On the campaign trail of Congress’ star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi, we catch up with people who have come to listen to her at Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. Unemployment and price rise emerge as key issues. The problem of ‘awara pashu’, or stray cattle, that destroys farms is on everyone’s mind.

Meanwhile, a young man tells Newslaundry that people no longer speak freely about their political views. He says speaking up against the government can lead to the police landing at their house – “Aaj bolenge, kal mukadamaa ho jaaega (Today we will speak, tomorrow we will be booked)”.

Watch.