Amit Shah likely to address Bihar BJP legislators’ workshop

Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to address virtually the BJP legislators during the two days workshop scheduled in Bodh Gaya.

Ahead of the floor test of the NDA government, the BJP legislators including 78 MLAs will be assembled at Bodh Gaya for the workshop on Saturday and Sunday.

The saffron party is taking no chance before the floor test and hence asked all the legislators especially MLAs to present in the workshop.

The JD-U has invited its all 45 MLAs to take part in a dinner party scheduled on the eve of floor test on February 11 at the residence of Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

The floor test is scheduled on February 12.

At present, NDA has 128 MLAs while BJP has 78, JD-U has 45, HAM-S has 4 and there is also 1 independent MLA.