Ambani pre-wedding: Jamnagar airport given international status for 12 days, says RTI

The opulent pre-wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant and Radhika Merchant was hosted in Vantara , a wildlife sanctuary in Gujarat, the brainchild of Anant.

The Jamnagar airport, which is a defence airport, was declared an international airport to accommodate high-profile international figures like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Fink, Ivanka Trump, and others who flew down to attend the six-day ceremony.

Popstar Rihanna, magician David Blaine, and Indian stars like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan performed at the pre wedding ceremony.

Several other celebrities from Bollywood were hosted in the venue by setting up temporary shelters.

The Hindu had earlier reported that AAI had erected a passenger terminal building in the airport to welcome the guests. Though it is a defence airport, the Indian Air Force had given permission to the airport staff access to their sensitive “technical” area as well.

Further, to accommodate the inflow of guests, AAI had also expanded the size of its passenger building from 475 sq m to 900 sq m, allowing it to accommodate nearly 360 passengers during peak hours as compared to the 180 earlier, The Hindu’s report said.