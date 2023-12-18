All democratic norms being thrown into dustbin: Kharge on suspension of MPs

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the ruling BJP dispensation saying that the Narendra Modi government is attacking parliament and democracy and all democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an 'autocratic government' by suspending 47 MPs.

The remarks from the Congress chief came after 33 more opposition MPs were suspended on Monday for the remainder of the Winter Session. The Lok Sabha had earlier suspended 14 MPs -- 13 from Lok Sabha and one from Rajya Sabha -- on December 14.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "First, intruders attacked Parliament. Then Modi government attacking parliament and democracy. All Democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi government by suspending 47 MPs."