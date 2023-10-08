Air India suspends Delhi-Tel Aviv flights till Oct 14 amid violence in Israel

Air India has suspended its flight to and from Delhi-Tel Aviv till October 14, in response to the ongoing Hamas offensive that erupted on Saturday, October 7. “Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended till 14th October, 2023, for the safety of our passengers and crew. Air India will extend all possible support to passengers who have confirmed bookings on any flight during this period,” said an Air India spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, on Sunday, October 8, said that Indians in Israel can contact the Indian embassy for any help. Speaking to media persons, he appealed to Indians in Israel to stay in safe shelters and to follow the advisory by the Ministry of External Affairs. He said that only those in Israel know the ground realities and that Indian embassy personnel in Israel are ready to help the Indians in that country.

Fears of a huge ground invasion of Gaza are growing after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to turn Palestinian enclave into a “deserted island” in response to the worst attack his country has suffered in decades, the media reported.