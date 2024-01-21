AIIMS Delhi rolls back decision on half-day holiday on Jan 22, OPD to remain open

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has clarified that all clinical services will remain open on Monday, January 22 to provide seamless and uninterrupted patient care services.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi AIIMS had announced that the hospital will remain closed till 2:30 p.m. to celebrate the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

On Saturday, AIIMS had said in its order that emergency services will continue on Monday, but now as per the new order all patient care services, including the OPD, will remain functional on Monday.

The AIIMS New Delhi issued an office memorandum on Sunday regarding the half day closing (till 2:30 p.m.) of the Central Government Offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments on January 22.