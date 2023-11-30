Aid workers in war zones like Gaza face impossible choices that can leave them traumatized

The shaky pause in fighting agreed between Hamas and Israel is bringing much needed relief to the civilians of Gaza. With its future still uncertain, aid workers are rushing to deliver food, water and other vital supplies. However, it is clear that resources are insufficient to meet the current needs of Palestinian civilians.

As a result, aid workers have to make difficult decisions and are feeling helpless in the face of immense necessity . Because of the moral challenges that aid workers in Gaza and all over the world face, they are at great risk of moral injury.

Moral injury is a form of psychological trauma that occurs after events that are so incompatible with our moral values that they have the power to shatter our deeply held assumptions about justice, about one’s ability to be a moral being and about what is good or right.

Morally challenging events weigh heavily on aid workers

Aid workers consistently face a host of moral challenges. Colleagues and I recently conducted a study on the psychological effect of moral challenges. We interviewed 243 aid workers about their work, morally distressing events they may have experienced and their mental health. Most were working in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.