After security breach, CISF may handle Parliament security instead of Delhi Police

The Centre is likely to handover the security of the Parliament building, one of the most important government installations, to the CISF, sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has received a letter to do the survey of the security system. The CISF has been asked to analyse and submit a report and the government may give them the permission to man the security of the Parliament building.

Once the CISF gets the permission, it will take over all related responsibilities, including frisking entrants, the source said.

However, security within the Parliament complex will continue to be the responsibility of the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The current decision comes in the wake of the December 13 Parliament Security breach which took place on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people on December 13 jumped from the visitors gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber and sprayed yellow colour smoke from canisters.

The Delhi Police have arrested six people in connection with the case and also detained two more.

Following the security breach, the Lok Sabha Secretariat wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs for an enquiry.

The MHA ordered an enquiry of Parliament security breach under DG CRPF Anish Dayal Singh with members from other security agencies and experts.