49 more MPs suspended from Lok Sabha, total reaches 141

The Lok Sabha witnessed an unprecedented spate of suspensions for the third time this session, with another 49 Members of the Parliament (MPs) suspended and the House adjourned on Tuesday, December 19, for alleged disruption of House proceedings. The suspended MPs include senior Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor and other MPs such as Thol Thirumavalavan, Farooq Abdullah, Dimple Yadav, Karti Chidambaram, and Danish Ali. So far, 141 MPs have been suspended from both Houses during the winter session.

The Opposition bloc has been demanding a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the December 13 Parliament security breach and revocation of suspension of MPs on December 14 and 18.

Speaking to the media, Manish Tewari said, “The Parliament has been totally de-legitimised. This is to lay the framework for passing the most draconian laws in the Parliament, which will turn this country into a police state.” He was referring to the Bills that are likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha replacing the Indian Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure.