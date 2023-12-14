15 Opposition MPs including Kanimozhi, Hibi, Jothimani and Manickam T suspended

Fifteen opposition MPs of the Lok Sabha were suspended on Thursday, December 14, by the Speaker for unruly behaviour. Chaos ensued in the House after the Opposition raised concerns about the breach of security at the Parliament the previous day, and demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, leading to the suspensions.

Among the 14 suspended MPs, nine are from the Congress, two from the CPIM, two from the DMK, one from the CPI and one from the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The Lok Sabha witnessed several protests by the Opposition over the security breach on December 13. Before adjourning the session at 2 pm, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion against Congress MPs Jothimani, Hibi Eden, TN Prathapan, Kumari Ramya Haridas, and Dean Kuriyakose accusing them of utter disregard to the House and wanted the members to be suspended for the service of the House for the remainder of the session under Rule 374 (2). The motion was adopted by voice vote.