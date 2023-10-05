100 sitting MPs and MLAs have declared hate speech cases against them

A total of 107 sitting MPs and MLAs have declared cases of hate speech against them, nearly 40% of them from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a new report has revealed.

The report, compiled by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW), was released on Tuesday. It has been compiled by analysing the self-sworn affidavits of all sitting MPs and MLAs that were filed prior to the last election they contested.

While hate speech has not been defined, according to the Law Commission Report no 267; Sections 153(A), 153(B), 295(A), 298, 505(1) and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code deal with hate speech. In addition, Section 8, Section 123 (3A) and Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 also deal with candidates whose acts amount to hate speech.

According to the report, 33 of the total 763 sitting MPs and 74 of the total 4,005 sitting MLAs whose self-sworn affidavits were analysed, have declared cases of hate speech.

Among political parties, the BJP has the most number of MPs and MLAs with declared cases of hate speech.

The report said that of the 33 sitting MPs who declared cases of hate speech, 22 are from the BJP.

The other parties with MPs with declared cases of hate speech include two from the Congress, one each from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), AIMIM, AIUDF, DMK, MDMK, Pattali Makkal Katchi, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and one independent MP.

Of the 74 MLAs who declared cases related to hate speech, 20 are from the BJP.

The other parties with MLAs with declared cases of hate speech include 13 from the Congress, six from the AAP, five each from the Samajwadi Party and YSR Congress Party, four each from the DMK and the RJD, three each from the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, two from AIUDF and 1 each from AIMIM, CPI(M), NCP, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, TDP, Tipra Motha Party and BRS. Two independent MLAs also have cases relating to hate speech against them.