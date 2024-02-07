Nationalism

INDIA alliance, Congress and what’s going wrong| Rahul Gandhi| Dhanya Rajendran

The INDIA alliance ever since its formation has seen many ups and downs, including a tiff with Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar walking out. How did the situation reach here? What do partners in the INDIA alliance think? Whose fault is it that the alliance has reached this state? And do all allies feel they have conceded defeat? Definitely not. In this week, No Filter with Dhanya Rajendran, we look at the INDIA alliance.