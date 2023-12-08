Young Kerala woman dies by suicide, family alleges domestic violence

After the suicide of a young Kerala woman at her husband’s residence, her family filed a complaint against her husband and his family for domestic violence on Friday, December 8. Kozhikode native Shabna, aged 30, took her own life at her husband Habib’s home in Orkkatteri on Monday, December 4.

Shabna’s family alleged that she was physically assaulted by her husband’s maternal uncle on December 4 which led her to take her own life. Her relatives also submitted CCTV footage of the assault, which happened just outside the entrance to her house. After the incident, she ran to her room and closed the door. Her 10-year-old daughter informed the family that some sounds were coming from Shabna’s room, but nobody reportedly tried to check if anything was amiss.

Shabna’s relatives alleged that she was facing domestic violence for the last few years. They said that her husband and his relatives were torturing her for different reasons. Shabna had asked her husband’s family to return the gold given to her at her wedding in order to buy a house, but they refused. This led to a dispute between her and his family.

“She always said that she was not happy there. That is why she wanted a house that she dreamed of,” her mother told the media. “We don’t know what happened to the gold we gave to her for her wedding. Her husband said it is in the bank locker, and threatened to end the marriage if we asked him about it,” she added.

According to investigation officer Kiran VK from the Edacheri police, a case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigation is going on. The police recorded the statements of Shabna’s daughter, her mother, and her relatives.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726