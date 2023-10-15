Yellow alert in 12 Kerala districts, parts of Thiruvananthapuram inundated

With heavy rain lashing different areas of Kerala on Sunday, October 15, the weather department has declared a yellow alert in 12 districts of the state. Only Kannur and Kasargod remain green.

Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed the state capital Thiruvananthapuram leading to inundation in many parts. The road at Chakka in the city leading to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport was flooded with vehicles stuck in water. Ramesh Nair, a commuter to New Delhi, told IANS, “The road to the airport is inundated and I had to walk towards the terminal. The vehicles are stuck in the road and mobility is affected.”

The Technopark campus at Kazhakootam in Thiruvananthapuram, which houses many IT companies, was also inundated. Job Thomas, a software professional with a leading global tech company, told IANS, “Today is a holiday for our company but the people in our office told me that the campus is full of water. If rain continues like this, it will create a major problem for all of us.”