Yellow alert in 12 Kerala districts, parts of Thiruvananthapuram inundated

With heavy rain lashing different areas of Kerala on Sunday, October 15, the weather department has declared a yellow alert in 12 districts of the state. Only Kannur and Kasargod remain green.
Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed the state capital Thiruvananthapuram leading to inundation in many parts. The road at Chakka in the city leading to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport was flooded with vehicles stuck in water. Ramesh Nair, a commuter to New Delhi, told IANS, “The road to the airport is inundated and I had to walk towards the terminal. The vehicles are stuck in the road and mobility is affected.”
The Technopark campus at Kazhakootam in Thiruvananthapuram, which houses many IT companies, was also inundated. Job Thomas, a software professional with a leading global tech company, told IANS, “Today is a holiday for our company but the people in our office told me that the campus is full of water. If rain continues like this, it will create a major problem for all of us.”
Several residential areas including Pattoor and Pattom have been waterlogged. Water from the Amayizhanjan canal at Thampanoor has overflowed and flooded the nearby houses, with residents wading in knee-length water. Some people are stranded in their houses, while few have shifted yet.
A release from the district authorities said that children who cannot be at home due to floods can seek temporary shelter at the Child Welfare Committee in Thycaud.
The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has predicted high tidal waves and sea incursion in Kerala coast on Sunday till night.
People have been restricted from visiting beaches and venturing into the sea for boat rides. Fisherfolk have been advised not to venture into the sea.
The Indian Meteorological Department in a statement on Sunday said that waterlogging may occur in low-lying areas and cities across the city and warned the public and government systems to remain vigilant to prevent any untoward incidents.
The control room numbers provided by the district authorities are below:
Thiruvananthapuram Taluk: 0471 2462006, 9497711282
Neyyattinkara Taluk: 0471 2222227, 9497711283
Kattakkada Taluk: 0471 2291414, 9497711284
Nedumangad Taluk: 0472 2802424, 9497711285
Varkala Taluk: 0470 2613222, 9497711286
Chirayinkeezhu Taluk: 0470 2622406, 9497711284
