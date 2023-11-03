‘Will not forget Manipur’: Kerala Syro-Malabar church criticises Narendra Modi

The Archdiocese of Syro-Malabar Church in Thrissur of Kerala has criticised the Union government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former Member of Parliament and film star Suresh Gopi in its mouthpiece for their lack of concern in the Manipur violence.

The November edition of the mouthpiece, titled Catholicasabha, has carried on its front page an article with the headline ‘Will not Forget Manipur’ that said that the people who believe in democracy could guess the reason for the silence of the Prime Minister on the Manipur issue. This silence is a license to the riots, and democratic India will not forget this easily, the article says.

Actor-politician Suresh Gopi, who is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Thrissur, is criticised for his statement that people from Kerala do not need to worry about Manipur and Uttar Pradesh, “there are men to handle this issue”.