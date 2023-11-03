‘Will not forget Manipur’: Kerala Syro-Malabar church criticises Narendra Modi

The Archdiocese of Syro-Malabar Church in Thrissur of Kerala has criticised the Union government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former Member of Parliament and film star Suresh Gopi in its mouthpiece for their lack of concern in the Manipur violence.
The November edition of the mouthpiece, titled Catholicasabha, has carried on its front page an article with the headline ‘Will not Forget Manipur’ that said that the people who believe in democracy could guess the reason for the silence of the Prime Minister on the Manipur issue. This silence is a license to the riots, and democratic India will not forget this easily, the article says.
Actor-politician Suresh Gopi, who is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Thrissur, is criticised for his statement that people from Kerala do not need to worry about Manipur and Uttar Pradesh, “there are men to handle this issue”.
The article asks Suresh Gopi: “What were ‘these men’ doing when Manipur was burning” and “Do you have the courage to ask this question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi?” It further mocks the actor, asking why he was planning to contest the election, were there no “eligible men” for the BJP in Thrissur. Finally, it asks if he will make Kerala another Manipur if he were in power.
The mouthpiece extends its criticism to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him why he was ignoring Manipur. Modi was also silent when churches were burned in Manipur, it points out.
The Catholicasabha adds that the people of Kerala are aware and always vigil of the vote bank politics [played by the politicians] in ignoring Manipur.
