Veteran Malayalam film producer PV Gangadharan passes away at 80

Malayalam film producer and businessperson PV Gangadharan passed away on the morning of Friday, October 13, at a hospital in Kozhikode in Kerala. He was the founder of the KTC Group of companies, the director of Mathrubhumi, one of the most popular Malayalam media houses in the country, and a member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). The 80-year-old was unwell and admitted to the hospital for a few days.

Gangadharan produced a number of popular movies under the banner of Grihalakshmi Films. Late actor Jayan's most discussed film Angadi, director Bharathan's Kattathe Kilikkoodu that introduced Revathi to Malayalam cinema, Mammootty's National Award-winning film Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, Suresh Gopi's Ekalavyan that launched him as an action hero, the critically acclaimed film Shantham, and Rosshan Andrrews's coming-of-age drama Notebook were a few of the movies produced by Gangadharan.

Other award-winning films like Kanakkinavu, Veendum Chila Veettukaryangal, and Achuvinte Amma were also Gangadharan's productions. Beginning with Sujatha in 1977, he produced 22 films in Malayalam, most of them critically acclaimed or popular. His last film was Janaki Jaane, made earlier this year along with his daughters' production house SCube Films. His three daughters Shenuga, Shegna and Sherga launched SCube in 2016, producing the film Uyare, featuring Parvathy, about acid attack survivors. He leaves behind the daughters and his wife Sherien. He was known as PVG among his friends.