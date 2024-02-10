Union’s argument that states can destabilise economy is exaggerated: Kerala tells SC

“Kerala accounts for a minuscule 1.70-1.75% of the total debt of the Centre and the States put together for the 2019-2023 period. Therefore, the premise that borrowings of the Plaintiff State can destabilise the economy is exaggerated,” the reply added, according to a LiveLaw report.

The reply affidavit further stated that the Union government should not violate or encroach upon the plenary powers of the states under the pretext of 'sound public financial management’.

“The Constitution does not confer any power to the Union government to control the debts of a state. The Union government itself has a dismal record of reining in its own debt, and has grossly underperformed in its management of public finances – even in comparison to several Emerging Countries,” it added.

The Kerala government further criticised the Union government for comparing the state's fiscal parameters with the average of all states by calling it unfair and irrational. “Kerala makes higher budgetary allocations for health and public education than other states. It is a result of a higher human development index. Kerala’s fiscal deficit and debt are directly an outcome of the state investing heavily in the health and education of its people. The threat to the macroeconomic stability of the country is posed by the economic and financial policies pursued by the Union and not by the states," said the affidavit.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan is set to take up the matter on February 13 and decide on Kerala's interim relief application against the Union government for restricting the state's borrowing capacity.