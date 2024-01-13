Union govt orders probe against Pinarayi’s daughter’s company, KSIDC and CMRL

The Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on Friday, January 12, appointed a 3-member team to investigate into the affairs of the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), which has been under the scanner for making alleged illegal payments to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena as well as other political leaders in the state. The probe team will also investigate the affairs of Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, the company owned by Veena and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), a state government entity, which has a 13.4% stake in CMRL.

The MCA has named Varun BS, Deputy Registrar of Companies, Bengaluru, KM Shanker Narayan, Deputy Director in the office of Chennai Regional Director and A Gokulnath, ROC, Puducherry as members of the investigation team.

The Union Government’s order on Friday stated that the ROC Ernakulam had conducted an investigation into the three companies based on a complaint, but the replies which they got from both the companies were not satisfactory. “It emerged that either replies furnished by CMRL are vague and evasive in nature, to the allegations or the reply is not furnished by KSIDC with respect to the notices issued by the ROC on the basis of the complaints”.