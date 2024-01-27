Two Kerala HC employees suspended for staging skit that allegedly mocked PM Modi

Two employees of the Kerala High Court including an Assistant Registrar have been suspended pending inquiry after a skit performed by them on Republic Day became controversial following complaints by advocates associations linked to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that they mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and schemes of the Union government.

The Chief Justice of Kerala High Court ordered the suspension of Sudhish TA, Assistant Registrar and Sudheesh PM, Court Keeper with immediate effect. The CJ directed to the Registrar (Vigilance) for detailed enquiry about the incident and submit a report, about the circumstances in which the incident took place, at the earliest.

“The most unfortunate incident in the history of Kerala High Court wherein an official program of the High Court had been used as a platform to mock the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India by insulting him personally and criticising social welfare schemes of the Central Government,” said a complaint by the Bharatiya Abhibhashaka Parishad, linked to the BJP.

Complaints were also filed by Legal Cell Ernakulam, alleging that the skit titled ‘One Nation One Vision One India', insulted the Prime Minister and nation.

According to media reports, the skit also mocked various schemes of the Union government like 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 'Jal Jeevan Mission' and Modi’s style of speech.

The person who portrayed the character resembling the Prime Minister also used the term 'Ente guarantee' similar to the phrase ‘Modiyude guarantee’, which he had used repeatedly in his speech in Thrissur.

The suspension orders were issued under the Kerala High Court Service Rules, 2007, Kerala Civil Services (Classification Control and Appeal) Rules, 1960. “Whereas, it is considered necessary by the High Court in the public interest that Sri Sudhish TA, Assistant Registrar Hr Gr, High Court and Sri Sudheesh PM, Court Keeper should be suspended from service pending enquiry and disciplinary action, in the matter related to derogatory content and criticism against the Government in the stage show performed at the High Court Auditorium during the Republic Day Celebrations, 2024,” the order suspending the employees said.

Complaints against the play have been submitted to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the Union Law Minister, and the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court.