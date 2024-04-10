Trouble brews for BJP’s TVM candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar: What's the row about?

On April 9, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) was directed to verify the allegations and probe if there is a mismatch between actual and declared assets, and income in the affidavits filed by Rajeev Chandrasekhar for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress alleged that misleading values of assets, investments and income, was a violation of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the Indian Penal Code. According to the Representation of the People Act, candidates concealing information in nomination papers or affidavits could get a six-month jail term along with a fine.

The Congress has alleged that Rajeev Chandrasekhar failed to mention all of his properties, such as houses, luxury cars and private jets.

In moveable properties, Chandrasekhar has listed a vintage motorcycle, a 1942 Red Indian Scout, worth around Rs 3.25 crore. The only immovable asset he has declared was a plot of non-agricultural land in Karnataka’s Bengaluru valued at an estimated Rs 14.4 crore. “He has not declared two of his properties worth hundreds of crores of rupees in the posh neighbourhood of Koramangala 3rd Block in Bengaluru. He has shown the property as his residing address though,” Congress said.