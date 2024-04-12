Thrissur’s LDF-backed independent Mayor supports BJP’s Suresh Gopi

By pronouncing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and actor Suresh Gopi fit to be a parliamentarian, Thrissur Mayor MK Varghese has stirred up a hornet’s nest as he holds office with the support of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala.

Suresh Gopi, a renowned actor and politician, is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Thrissur for the second time. He lost the 2019 election, which he contested as a Member of Parliament at the Rajya Sabha.

“He is fit to be Thrissur’s MP at the Lok Sabha. Anyone can’t be an MP, there should be certain qualities, such as going to work with the masses and recognising their needs. Suresh Gopi is fit,” Varghese told reporters on April 12, Friday, two weeks before the election in Kerala.