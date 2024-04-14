The Kerala Story screenings will affect votes, says BJP’s lone Muslim candidate

Talking about the film The Kerala Story, he said he hasn't watched the film and he is not taking either a positive or negative stand about the content of the film. “It is a story. The story can be based on reality or based on fiction. So the confusion is very much there, because you are not aware of the reality of the story, whether it is true or fictional,” he said, adding, "I have not seen The Kerala Story and I don’t want to propagate any module that evokes communal furies, splitting up people, creating hostility or division. I want to propagate the narrative that can cultivate harmony and promote oneness. Even if you are very much in favour of The Kerala Story, I think the election is not the right time to screen it,” he added.

He also shared his views on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the BJP’s election manifesto to promise to implement it. “Now the CAA rules have been notified. That has also created a lot of confusion and fury among the minority. But if you analyse the Act closely, you will realise that it doesn't not force people's exiled. It is for admitting eligible people. The confusion was created by the opposition. We are in the process of removing the confusion,” he said, continuing, "I have not contradicted the opinion of anybody, I have just voiced my personal opinion.”

While talking to The News Indian Express, Abdul Salam expressed his disappointment over the untrained team of that is part of his election campaign. He said the current campaign would not be enough to gain votes and the BJP camp in Malappuram shies away from approaching non-BJP Muslims and Hindus.