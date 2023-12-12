Scientists in Kerala discover four new subterranean fishes with help from residents

Aiswarya, now a microbiology graduate, was a degree student when she found a ‘red creature’ in a pipe at her home in Kerala’s Chengannur of Alappuzha district. She preserved it in a bowl and shared the news with her professor, and her curiosity led to the discovery of a new species of subterranean fish in 2020.

“It was in the morning that I got a ‘creature’ after I opened up a pipe. It moved really fast so I just put it in a bowl out of curiosity, but had no idea it was a fish. I shared a photo with my professor, and he contacted the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS). They collected the fish after three days,” Aiswarya recollected. The fish that she found was Horaglanis populi, a small, blind, air-breathing catfish.

Scientists at KUFOS have been studying 13 species of subterranean fishes with help from local residents in different districts in Kerala. Out of these 13, four are new discoveries – Aenigmachanna gollum, Pangio pathala, Horaglanis populi, and Pangio bhujia.

In the case of normal fishes, samples for research can be collected using nets from any lake or river with the permission of the authorities. Subterranean fishes can only be found in caves and underground habitats within private properties like wells or paddy fields. “Finding subterranean or underground fishes is tough for a scientist. It is unlike a normal fish, where we go with a fishing net and collect specimens. There is no direct access to the a subterranean water body also as they are hidden from our view, and they sometimes open through wells or paddy fields which are mostly situated in private lands,” Rajeev Raghavan, Assistant Professor at KUFOS and the head of the subterranean research team said. Therefore, studies of subterranean fish are not possible without the help of local residents, unless scientists find samples accidentally, like Aiswarya did. However, detailed research demands several samples and not just accidental finds.

Why do subterranean fishes need to be studied?

These fishes are small in size and found in dark, underground environments like caves and aquifers.. An important characteristic is the complete absence of, or their underdeveloped eyes because of their long-term adaptation to dark habitats.

In Kerala, subterranean fishes are mostly found in aquifers and caves associated with the laterite regions.. The access to caves is comparatively easy for scientists.Laterite zones in Kerala are present in every district, except Wayanad, Idukki, and Palakkad, and the greatest number of subterranean fishes are often found in this area.

Rajeev, who is also the first Asian recipient of the Fisheries Society of British Isles (FSBI) Medal in 2022, explained that subterranean fishes are ancient and evolved in the geological eras when dinosaurs’ roamed the earth. “Unlike dinosaurs and other ancient animals, subterranean fishes have not did not gone extinct because of the isolated underground system where they live. So, these species can contribute to the study of evolutionary history of our planet,” he added, underlining the importance of studying subterranean fishes.

How do common people find subterranean fishes?

20-year-old Safwan found a subterranean fish when he was 17 years old, through his 6-year-old nephew in Malappuram’s Kottakkal, who collected it from the lakeside and thought it was a baby eel. Safwan identified it as an underground fish because he had an interest in fish, and had read about such subterranean species before. “Everybody thought it was a baby eel, but I felt it was not because of its reddish colour and underdeveloped eye. Then I Googled it and found a YouTube video, and commented on the video, and KUFOS scientists contacted me,” said Safwan, who is now a BSc aquaculture student at the MES Asmabi College in Kodungallur.

The fish Safwan found was discovered by KUFOS scientists as Pangio bhujia, a new species. “I caught this fish in 2020. In 2014, I got the same species from our well, but I was not aware it was an underground fish and put it in a fish tank. It did not survive,” he added.

Abraham, a 55-year-old ex-serviceman has another interesting subterranean fish story to share, of how his routine shower in 2020 led to the discovery of a fish, as well as became an international news item after two years. “I got it from the washroom while I was taking a shower. I noticed a thread-like creature and suddenly recalled a newspaper report about underground fishes. I poured some water on the fish and it started to move, and then I shifted it to a mug. Then I contacted a professor I know personally, and they contacted KUFOS,” he explained. The fish he discovered was Pangio pathala and in June 2022, Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio shared a news story about Abraham, which was also covered by several other media outlets.

Vinaya, a homemaker from Veliyanad in Ernakulam also has a similar story of accidentally finding a reddish creature in September 2023, and the fish was identified as Horaglanis populi.“I drew water for cooking in the morning from the well and found a red creature that looked like a centipede, and called my husband. I was afraid that the water had been rendered poisonous because that was the first time I had noticed such a thing. But my husband had seen news reports and videos on the internet related to these fish and how common people found such fish. He called a fisheries coordinator and the KUFOS scientists came to our home and collected the fish,” Vinaya said.

Vinaya also added that the KUFOS officials conducted a 30-minute session for people in the neighbourhood about the importance of this fish and what to do if they find it by accident. “A few of my neighbours said they noticed this before but did not know it was a fish. The scientists from KUFOS assured that the water is pure and that these fishes are only found in clean, uncontaminated water,” Vinaya added.