SC extends interim medical bail given to Kerala CM’s former aide Sivasankar

The Supreme Court, on Monday, September 25, extended its interim bail given to M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, for two more months. Sivasankar was arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds meant for providing housing for the poor.

A bench comprising Justices AS Boppana and MM Sundresh extended the relief till December 2, taking note of the submission made by senior advocate Jayanth Muthuraj who pleaded that Sivasankar has to undergo another spinal surgery which is due in the second week of October.

During the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate opposed the grant of extension saying that Sivasankar's application is based on certifications issued by private hospitals. However, the apex court observed that Sivasankar, who is suffering from spinal cancer, should be allowed to avail further medical treatment.