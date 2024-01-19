Satheesan takes pot shot at Pinarayi Vijayan for 'paying obeisance' to Modi

Kerala's Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Thursday, January 18 took a dig at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for "paying obeisance" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Satheesan, reacting to the Bengaluru Registrar of Companies reporting grave violations of rules by the Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan’s Bengaluru-based IT firm Exalogic Solution, demanded a court-monitored probe into it.

At a media interaction, Satheesan, in response to a question that Vijayan had received and gave a send off to Modi when he arrived early this week to Kochi on a two day visit, said, "It is a courtesy to do that when the Prime Minister comes visiting to a state. There is nothing wrong with that, but I am sure all of you would have seen the manner in which Vijayan was paying obeisance to Modi."

"Lot of things are often said about Vijayan and his tough demeanour, but those who have seen the way he was standing before Modi, eyebrows have been raised. Am sure all would have seen Vijayan’s uncharacteristic body language when he greeted and bid Modi goodbye at the airport," he said.