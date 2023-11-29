Rahul Gandhi will contest Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad again, says Tariq Anwar

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad again, said All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Tariq Anwar, who is in charge of Kerala, on Wednesday, November 29. He made the announcement while speaking to a leading TV channel.

"Of course he will contest from Wayanad. He has so much affection for the people of Wayanad and vice versa," said Anwar. Asked if Rahul will contest a second seat from north India, he said, "I don't think so, but then being a senior leader of the party, it's for him to decide," he said.

Regarding the reports that AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, who has represented Alappuzha twice in the Lok Sabha in the past, might contest again, Anwar said the party is not too keen. He pointed out that Venugopal did not contest even in 2019 as he was busy working for the party, and this time will not be different. Venugopal is presently a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

When asked if sitting MP from Kannur and also state party president K Sudhakaran will contest, Anwar replied that it's for him to decide.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Kasaragod Lok Sabha member and Congress veteran Rajmohan Unnithan said the AICC hasunofficially indicated that 15 sitting MPs of the party from Kerala will contest again, while Sudhakaran might not.

Kerala has 20 Lok Sabha seats and in 2019, barring Alappuzha, the Congress-led UDF won 19 seats. Midway, however, Congress ally Kerala Congress (Mani) party shifted their allegiance to the CPI(M)-led Left, as a result of which Kottayam Lok Sabha member Thomas Chazhikadan belonging to that party is now a Left Democratic Front (LDF) MP.