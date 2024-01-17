PM Modi inaugurates Rs 4,000 cr-worth projects in Kerala

Amid concerns raised by the Kerala government that the union government was not doing enough for the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, January 17, said his government had commissioned Rs 4,000 crore for several projects. The Prime Minister was inaugurating maritime projects, including New Dry Dock (NDD) and the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF), at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Wednesday.
At the CSL, Modi launched a 310 meter long Drydock, built in accordance with international standards, as well as the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF), which is India’s first fully developed pure ship repair ecosystem and the Indian Oil Corporation’s LPG import terminal. PM Modi said that the union government was with Kerala, pointing out the commissioned projects at Kochi. He added that there will be numerous employment opportunities too.
Thanking the Prime Minister for inaugurating the projects, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the new projects would provide employment opportunities to 4,000 people. He further said that this was an example of Kerala’s immense contribution towards the country’s development.
Meanwhile in another event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the grassroots workers and the leaders of the BJP to work harder for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
While addressing his party workers, he said, “The need of the hour for all of you is to work hard as the Lok Sabha polls are round the corner. So each one of you is the lifeline of the party here and it has to get going. All of you should start your work at the booth level. Each one of you should ensure that you will reach out to as many people as possible."
“Your task is to spread the message of what our government has done in the past more than nine years. Through our government’s programmes and schemes around 25 crore people have been moved above the poverty line... the Congress, which ruled the country for several decades, only spoke of 'Garibi Hatao' and did nothing else,” said Modi.
PM Modi then asked the grassroots BJP workers and leaders, who came in huge numbers, to ensure that they spread the advantages of the NaMo App which contains every aspect of the BJP-led NDA government.
“Every one of you should meet the youths, especially the first time voters, and to tell them what the country has achieved in the past nearly 10 years under our government,” added PM Modi, and also pointed out that the Modi Guarantee that’s being given will be achieved.
(With Inputs from IANS)