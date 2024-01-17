PM Modi inaugurates Rs 4,000 cr-worth projects in Kerala

Thanking the Prime Minister for inaugurating the projects, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the new projects would provide employment opportunities to 4,000 people. He further said that this was an example of Kerala’s immense contribution towards the country’s development.

Meanwhile in another event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the grassroots workers and the leaders of the BJP to work harder for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

While addressing his party workers, he said, “The need of the hour for all of you is to work hard as the Lok Sabha polls are round the corner. So each one of you is the lifeline of the party here and it has to get going. All of you should start your work at the booth level. Each one of you should ensure that you will reach out to as many people as possible."