PM Modi arrives in Kerala for two day visit, holds roadshow in Kochi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kerala on Tuesday, January 16, for a two day visit. He was received by BJP workers during his one kilometre road show in Kochi city. BJP president K Surendran accompanied the Prime Minister during the roadshow on a special vehicle.

Earlier, Modi was welcomed at the airport by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, and top Kerala officials and state BJP leaders.

This is Modi's second visit to the state in less than two weeks. On January 4, he held a road show in Thrissur city .