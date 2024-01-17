PM Modi arrives in Kerala for two day visit, holds roadshow in Kochi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kerala on Tuesday, January 16, for a two day visit. He was received by BJP workers during his one kilometre road show in Kochi city. BJP president K Surendran accompanied the Prime Minister during the roadshow on a special vehicle.
Earlier, Modi was welcomed at the airport by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, and top Kerala officials and state BJP leaders.
This is Modi's second visit to the state in less than two weeks. On January 4, he held a road show in Thrissur city .
On Wednesday, the Prime Minister will attend the wedding of actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi’s daughter at Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayur and then will visit a Ram temple in Thriprayar. Security has been beefed up at the Guruvayur temple in wake of PM Modi’s visit.
Suresh Gopi was a nominated member of Rajya Sabha until his term ended in April 2022. He also contested in 2019 parliament election from Thrissur constituency on BJP ticket. He again fought two years later, but lost both the elections. He is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Thrissur constituency.
Actor Mohanlal and wife, actor Jayaram and wife actor Parvathy, actor Dileep and wife actor Kavya Madhavan will also attend the wedding. Actor Mammootty is also expected to attend the wedding.
Modi will also inaugurate projects at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and Indian Oil Corporation LPG import terminal worth Rs 4,000 crores, before returning on Wednesday.