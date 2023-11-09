Pinarayi Vijayan says Keraleeyam was a success, Opposition questions extravagance

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lauded the week-long cultural event Keraleeyam 2023 that ended on Tuesday, November 7, at Thiruvananthapuram. However, Congress questioned the government on the extravagant spending for the fest.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Vijayan termed the week-long event as a huge success. “You (the media) should get the Opposition next time as they boycotted the event this time. Even Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar, who took part in a seminar, lauded the achievements of Kerala, especially in the field of local governance,” Vijayan said.

Adding that this will now be an annual event, the CM said that the government has already set the ball rolling for next year’s Keraleeyam fest.