Photo of Kerala Mayor Arya Rajendran at work with her infant raises complex questions

A photograph of Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran in her office, holding her one-month-old infant as she works, has become a conversation point in Kerala. The image, pushed as a symbol of womanly strength, is complicated, as it invokes many questions about gender roles and work-life balance. Can women do it all? And most importantly, what message does such generalisation of one woman’s experience mean for other women?

Many female politicians have famously been photographed at work with their infants, with some like Australian MP Larissa Waters, New Zealand MP Willow Jean Prime, and many others, spotted breastfeeding their babies in parliament. Some female politicians like Kristie Marshall, a former MP from Australia’s Victoria, were asked to leave the parliament session because she was found breastfeeding, back in 2003. The United States, in 2018, even passed a law that allows new parents to bring babies onto the Senate floor. All of this has stirred discourse and while many insist that women must be able to take their infants to work, many others point out that this only underlines how women become primary caregivers in parenting, absolving their male partners of the labour.

Arya Rajendran, the youngest Mayor in India, married Balussery MLA Sachin Dev, a representative of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in September 2022. Their child was born in August 2023, and Arya resumed work in the first week of September. As soon as the photograph of Arya holding her baby in one hand and signing official files with the other went viral, many prominent voices were quick to endorse it as reflective of a woman’s ability to multitask. CPI(M) MP AA Rahim took to social media platform X, and shared the photograph with a note: ‘Thiruvananthapuram Mayor, Comrade Arya Rajendran at her office, busy with her official work’. Many social media users agreed with this and said that the photograph shows the dedication of a new mother, who leaves no stone unturned in pursuing both work and the well-being of her baby.

In many situations, women bringing their children to work is perceived as a power move. This indicates how new mothers are not willing to hide their jugglery of work and personal life, also in many ways, humanising the personhood of a woman at work. Mothers, especially when their children are too little, often find it hard to separate from them, or to simply leave them in someone else’s care. Quite many emotions run free in this domain and those who are unwilling to compartmentalise such emotions to seem more put together for the public eye, simply own them. This of course, for those women who embrace it, is definitely a power move that strengthens their sense of self.

Contrary to this, many others on social media questioned the lack of supporting aids like a creche at the workplace to help new mothers, which the law mandates, asking why the Mayor had to hold the child herself. While it must be pointed out that a small infant cannot be left at a creche, some social media users also asked if we ever see a child’s father bring the infant to work, citing the absence of a gender-equal mindset among the youth of the country. “The message this photograph gives is counter-productive for women. This will fortify the generalisation that if a Mayor can work a month post-partum with her infant in hand, every woman can do it,” noted a female Facebook user. She also went on to say that someone as privileged as the Mayor can afford childcare support and that she need not do all the work herself, suggesting that the photograph is an image-building gimmick to enhance public support for Arya.