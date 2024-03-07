Padmaja Venugopal, Congress veteran K Karunakaran’s daughter, to join BJP

Padmaja contested from the Thrissur assembly constituency in 2016 and 2021 and lost both times. She had alleged that people from within the Congress party had defeated her. Padmaja was upset at the party for not taking action against these people and instead accommodating them in the party. Padmaja told Asianet News that she was leaving the Congress heartbroken and the option in front of her was to leave politics completely as staying back in the Congress had become untenable. She chose the second option of staying back in politics and joining the BJP.

While Anil Antony has been announced as the BJP candidate from Pathanamthitta, there is some speculation that Padmaja will contest from Chalakudy. One BJP source told TNM that if she does not contest, the party will seek her help to campaign in Thrissur and help their candidate Suresh Gopi. Actor Suresh Gopi is Padmaja’s friend and is learnt to have played a role in bringing her to the BJP.

Congress MP and brother of Padmaja Venugopal, K Muraleedharan, called it an act of “treason” and announced that the family will sever ties with Padmaja. “We won’t allow those affiliated to the BJP to even come near Karunakaran’s memorial. Let us see if NOTA or BJP gets more votes,” he added. He also said that their father’s soul will not forgive Padmaja.