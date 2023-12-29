Noted Kerala playwright and director of Chayamukhi Prasanth Narayanan passes away

Popular Malayalam theatre director Prasanth Narayanan, who was unwell for a while, passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, December 28, at a state-run hospital. He was 51 years old and admitted to the hospital for breathing problems. Having scripted over 30 plays, he was most known for his work Chayamukhi, in which senior film actors Mohanlal and Mukesh played the main characters.

Prasanth Narayanan was a multi-faceted personality who was not only a playwright, but also a Kathakali artiste and a director. Hailing from the capital city's suburbs, the picturesque Vellayani, he began his artistic career in Kathakali under CG Nampoothiri. As a teenager, he penned his first work and had no reason to look back. In a career spanning three decades, he won the Sangeetha Nataka Academy award for the best playwright in 2003.



Among the 30 plays he wrote, some of the most popular ones were Thoppikkaran, Balloonukal, Manikarnika and Chitralekha. After Chayamukhi, he had another play derived from the Ramayana called Makaradhwajan. Plays he directed include Shakespeare's Hamlet, Tagore's Post Office, Swapna Vasavadattam and Mahasagaram, based on MT Vasudevan Nair's works