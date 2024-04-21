No bias towards Pinarayi, Christians are fed up with LDF and UDF: Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi denied allegations that he was biased in favour of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Congress has raised this allegation during election campaigns in Kerala and said that central agencies were soft on Pinarayi in the gold smuggling case. In an interview to Malayalam TV channel Asianet News, which was telecast on April 20, the PM said that neither he nor his government interfered in the investigation of the gold smuggling case.

“The institutions are investigating independently. My government or I won't intervene in this. I have already spoken about the relationship of the chief minister’s office in this gold smuggling case. “Earlier, we didn't hear allegations of family rule or corruption against a communist party. But that has changed now. Today the Communist party in Kerala is worse than Bihar,” he alleged.

He also alleged that Kerala had the highest death rate in COVID, even though Kerala's COVID measures were popular. “It was widely spread that the measures taken by the Kerala government were far more effective in COVID prevention. But this is the state where the highest death rate occurred,” he said. As per the Indian government's COVID-19 state wise status, Maharashtra (148600) has the highest number of deaths compared to Kerala (72108), Maharashtra is however a bigger state compared to Kerala. Karnataka meanwhile also has almost 70,000 people were given COVID death compensation though the government had counted just around 45000 deaths officially.

Modi also said Kerala’s argument that the central government is not providing financial allocation is wrong. “During the UPA government, Kerala was allocated Rs 460,000 crore, but this government gave Rs 1 lakh fifty thousand crore,” he added.