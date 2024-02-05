‘Never give a chance to BJP’: Kharge launches Congress election campaign in Kerala

All India Congress Committee President Mallikarjun Kharge launched the party’s Lok Sabha election campaign in Kerala on Sunday, February 4, with an address at a public meeting organised in Thrissur by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). The meeting, named Mahajana Sabha, held at Thekkinkadu Maidan was attended by thousands of party workers.

In his speech , Kharge said he was asking for votes not for the Congress but for the country. He also urged the people of Kerala to elect a Congress government and never give a chance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A month ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Thrissur and started the BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign at the same venue. He addressed thousands of women as part of the women’s conference on January 3.

Kharge said the Congress is focused on promoting sustainable growth to revive Kerala’s economy, creating jobs, and attracting investments. He criticised the Union government and the guarantees Modi spoke about in his speech in Thrissur. Kharge asked the women voters to ask the BJP about the women wrestlers’ protest when they are approached for a vote.

The Congress president started his speech by thanking the people of Kerala for electing Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament from Wayanad and for extending support for his Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Referring to the violence in Manipur, he said that when Modi stayed away from the state Rahul Gandhi sat down with the people. He mentioned the measures taken by former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and how the public sector institutes started by Nehru gave employment to millions of people. He criticised the Union Government for its immense support to the private sector and for allowing the public sector to slowly die.

Kharge also praised Kerala for its communal harmony and added that it is a land that upholds the ideals and values of the Congress party.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, KPCC president K Sudhakaran, and senior leaders such as Ramesh Chennithala and KC Venugopal participated in the meeting.