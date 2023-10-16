National Film Awards jury member says he was excluded from ceremony for FB post

Malayalam filmmaker Sajin Baabu, who has made critically acclaimed films like Ayaal Sassi and Biriyaani, said that he was not invited to the National Awards ceremony to be held on October 17, Tuesday, even though he was part of the jury. "This year I had the privilege to be part of the jury for the 69th National Film Awards South Panel-I (Tamil and Malayalam). Tomorrow is the 69th National Awards ceremony but I have not yet received any official intimation or invitation about it," he wrote in a thread of tweets on X (formerly Twitter).

He had waited for an invitation for a while before trying to contact the National Film Awards cell, he said. But there was no response to his calls or emails. Neither was he given a reason for his exclusion from the ceremony, he said.

"All of us jury members have dedicated considerable time and energy for about 20 days deliberating on the movies. When everyone else has received their invitation, I don’t understand the reason behind excluding me," Sajin tweeted and added that he could only assume that a Facebook post he had previously made had resulted in this exclusion.