Monson Mavunkal cheating case: Kerala Congress chief Sudhakaran named second accused

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Chief K Sudhakaran has been named as a second accused in the cheating case involving fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. The Kerala police named the Congress state unit president in the charge sheet filed at a court in Kochi, on Tuesday, March 5. The allegation against Sudhakaran was that a person named Anoop had given Rs 25 lakhs to Monson at his Kochi office in 2018. Sudhakaran was said to be present when the money was being handed over, and allegedly took Rs 10 lakhs himself from Anoop after promising to get a favour done for him.

Sudhakaran called the allegations ‘baseless’ and has claimed that he only visited Mavunkal as he claimed to be a cosmetologist. Sudhakaran was booked and arrested in this case by the Kerala crime branch police in June last year, but was later let out on bail. He also appeared before the enforcement directorate (ED) for questioning in the money laundering case.

Reacting to the development, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said that this was the government hounding the opposition. "Everyone knows Sudhakaran has no role at all and this is a clear-cut case of fabrication to trap him. We will deal with this case legally," he said.