Modi in Kerala again: Roadshow in Kochi, to attend Suresh Gopi’s daughter’s wedding

As part of his two-day visit to Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a roadshow at Kochi on Tuesday, January 16. He will then take a flight to Guruvayur to attend the wedding ceremony of actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi’s daughter on Wednesday, January 17. The latest roadshow comes days after the Prime Minister attended a mega rally and delivered a speech in Kerala’s Thrissur, where the saffron party is expected to field Suresh Gopi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister is slated to reach Kochi Naval airport at 5 pm on January 16, and the one kilometre long roadshow will start from Maharajas College Ground at 6 pm. It will pass through Hospital Road and Park Avenue before concluding in front of the Ernakulam Guest House. According to reports, an open vehicle will be used for the event. BJP has planned to gather around 50,000 party workers to cheer for the Prime Minister.

After staying in Kochi for the night, Modi will depart for Guruvayur in a helicopter at 7 am on Wednesday. He will offer worship at 8 am before attending the wedding ceremony of Suresh Gopi’s daughter Bhagya. Security arrangements have been intensified at the venue. There are speculations that Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present for the wedding.

After the ceremony, Modi will return to Kochi to inaugurate the International Ship Repair Facility and dry dock of the Cochin Shipyard at Willingdon Island at 10 am. He is also expected to meet 7,000 Shakti Kendra in-charges in Marine Drive at 11 am. The Prime Minister will fly back to Delhi after the event.