Masala bonds case: ED serves sixth summons to ex Kerala finance minister Thomas Issac

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, March 27, served the sixth summons to former finance minister of Kerala Dr Thomas Issac in connection with the ‘masala bonds’ case. The agency asked him to appear before it on Monday, April 1. Thomas Issac is the Lok Sabha candidate for the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Pathanamthitta constituency.

“The ED should not forget that this is Kerala and not north India. The ED is not going to cut my nose if I don’t appear. Anyway, I am approaching the Kerala High Court on Monday," he said. Thomas Issac has been refusing to appear before the court stating that the summons did not clearly mention the allegations against him. He had informed the court that he would be appearing only if the summons set out the allegations against him clearly.