Man sentenced to 123 years by Kerala court for sexually assaulting minor daughters

A fast-track special court in Kerala has sentenced a man from Malappuram to 123 years in prison for sexually assaulting his minor daughters. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Manjeri in Malappuram district has also imposed a fine of Rs 8.5 lakh on him.

His daughters were aged 11 and 12 when they were assaulted. The crime, committed in 2021-22, came to light after the 11-year-old daughter shared the incidents with their mother. Edavanna police arrested the father following this.

The court has directed that the money collected as fine be paid to the children. If he fails to pay the fine, the period of imprisonment will be extended by a year.

The court directed the District Legal Service Authority to provide adequate compensation to the children.

Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Somasundhran appeared for the prosecution. According to the prosecutor, the prosecution produced 16 witnesses and 18 documents to prove the case.

After the court verdict, the accused was transferred to Tavanur Central Jail in Malappuram.