Lok Sabha polls: CPI(M) may field former health minister KK Shailaja from Vadakara

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will likely field former Health Minister of Kerala KK Shailaja from the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The party had received backlash from the public after the newly elected Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan excluded her from his council of ministers after the party returned to power in 2021.

Shailaja, as the health minister, had played a pivotal role in leading the state’s efforts to tackle the outbreak of Nipah virus and the Covid-19 pandemic. She was also featured in the cover photo of The Vogue and was selected as the Woman of the Year by the magazine in 2020.