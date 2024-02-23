LDF shortlists candidates for Lok Sabha elections: Full list

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala has tentatively finalised its roster for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Although the official announcement is slated for February 27, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State committee convened on February 21, 2024 has finalised their list.

The CPI(M) will contest from 15 parliamentary seats, while the CPI will fight from four parliamentary seats across the state. The remaining seat goes to the LDF ally, Kerala Congress (M). Though the Left parties are part of the INDIA alliance, they will not have any seat sharing arrangements with the Congress, and the Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the state will also contest from all seats.

Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan (Alathur)

KK Shailaja (Vadakara)

M Mukesh (Kollam)

TM Thomas Isaac (Pathanamthitta)

A Vijayaraghavan (Palakkad)

MV Jayarajan (Kannur)

Elamaram Kareem (Kozhikode)

C Raveendranath (Chalakudy)

Joyce George (Idukki)

MV Balakrishnan (Kasaragod)

AM Ariff, the incumbent MP, (Alappuzha)

KS Hamsa (Ponnani)

V Waseef, DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) State president, (Malappuram)

KJ Shine (Ernakulam)