LDF convenor admits to meeting Javadekar, Kerala CM blames his bad friendship

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) was left embarrassed on the eve of the voting day in Kerala after a controversial middle man TG Nandakumar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sobha Surendran made allegations against EP Jayarajan, the Front’s convener and a senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). While Nandakumar alleged talks were held to fix a deal on Thrissur seat, Sobha said he held talks with Prakash Javadekar to join the saffron party.
Jayarajan denied the allegations on Tuesday but on Wednesday, April 26, said he met Prakash Javadekar, who is in charge of BJP’s national affairs in Kerala at his son’s apartment in Thiruvananthapuram during the birthday party celebration of his grandson but no politics was discussed.
Sobha Surendran, BJP’s National Executive member and candidate for Alappuzha constituency said on April 25, Tuesday that a decision on EP Jayarajan joining the party was almost reached but he backed out fearing retaliation from his party. "Jayarajan's son was involved in the talks and messaged me on WhatsApp," alleged Sobha in a press conference. She was responding to allegations raised by TG Nandakumar who said she had taken Rs 10 lakh from her for a land deal but did not return it.
Talking to the media in Kannur Jayarajan said, “I went to my son’s flat in Thiruvananthapuram to attend the birthday function of my grandson. That time someone called my son and asked for 10 minutes to meet me. It was Javadhekar. He said he was dropping in because he was passing through. I told him straight that I didn’t want to talk politics with him. This is what we talked about,” he said.
Sobha Surendran however, displaying messages purportedly sent by Jayarajan’s son on her WhatsApp, said the meeting took place in a hotel in Kochi. “I met his son in a hotel on January 18, 2023, in Ernakulam. BJP leader Rajagopal was also with me that day,” she stated.
“My politics does not change if I talk to anyone,” said Jayarajan.
A day earlier Sobha had alleged that a senior CPI(M) leader had plans to switch allegiance to the BJP without naming him.
Responding to the meeting of Jayarajan with the BJP leader, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said people will understand this false propaganda against LDF. He also said, “Everyone knows Jayarajan’s nature. He maintains friendship with everyone. But there is an old saying: If Lord Shiva joins a sinner, he would become a sinner too. Care should be taken in friendships you keep. There are people here who get up from the bed asking whom we should deceive today. Friendship and acquaintance with such persons should be avoided. Comrade Jayarajan has not shown a cautious behaviour. in such matters,” the Chief Minister said.
He also defended EP Jayarajan meeting Javadekar, saying there was nothing wrong in meeting a leader from another party and he himself has done it. “I met Javadekar before the start of the election campaign and said you are putting in your maximum effort but we’ll see to it. What I had in mind is that you are not going to get any seats,” he said.
Nandakumar, a self-styled political power broker who raised a series of allegations regarding NDA candidates Anil Antony and Sobha Surendran of having taken money from him had alleged on April 25 that EP Jayarajan tried unsuccessfully to make an election arrangement. “To help BJP win in Thrissur Javadekar promised to settle SNC Lavalin case against Pinarayi Vijayan, the gold smuggling case and allegations against Vaidekam resort linked to EP Jayarajan’s family in return for the party’s help in securing the Thrissur seat for Suresh Gopi. But EP Jayarajan said no as the seat belonged to their front partner CPI,” Nandakumar said.
K Sudhakaran, president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and United Democratic Front (UDF)’s Kannur constituency candidate, who has also faced allegations of joining BJP alleged that Jayarajan had held discussions with BJP leaders in Dubai.
“I have a dog called Bruno. Even that dog wouldn’t join the BJP,” said Sudhakaran when he faced questions from media persons surrounding the allegations of shifting allegiance.