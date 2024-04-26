LDF convenor admits to meeting Javadekar, Kerala CM blames his bad friendship

A day earlier Sobha had alleged that a senior CPI(M) leader had plans to switch allegiance to the BJP without naming him.

Responding to the meeting of Jayarajan with the BJP leader, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said people will understand this false propaganda against LDF. He also said, “Everyone knows Jayarajan’s nature. He maintains friendship with everyone. But there is an old saying: If Lord Shiva joins a sinner, he would become a sinner too. Care should be taken in friendships you keep. There are people here who get up from the bed asking whom we should deceive today. Friendship and acquaintance with such persons should be avoided. Comrade Jayarajan has not shown a cautious behaviour. in such matters,” the Chief Minister said.

He also defended EP Jayarajan meeting Javadekar, saying there was nothing wrong in meeting a leader from another party and he himself has done it. “I met Javadekar before the start of the election campaign and said you are putting in your maximum effort but we’ll see to it. What I had in mind is that you are not going to get any seats,” he said.

Nandakumar, a self-styled political power broker who raised a series of allegations regarding NDA candidates Anil Antony and Sobha Surendran of having taken money from him had alleged on April 25 that EP Jayarajan tried unsuccessfully to make an election arrangement. “To help BJP win in Thrissur Javadekar promised to settle SNC Lavalin case against Pinarayi Vijayan, the gold smuggling case and allegations against Vaidekam resort linked to EP Jayarajan’s family in return for the party’s help in securing the Thrissur seat for Suresh Gopi. But EP Jayarajan said no as the seat belonged to their front partner CPI,” Nandakumar said.

K Sudhakaran, president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and United Democratic Front (UDF)’s Kannur constituency candidate, who has also faced allegations of joining BJP alleged that Jayarajan had held discussions with BJP leaders in Dubai.

“I have a dog called Bruno. Even that dog wouldn’t join the BJP,” said Sudhakaran when he faced questions from media persons surrounding the allegations of shifting allegiance.