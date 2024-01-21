Lakhs attend DYFI human chain against BJP govt’s alleged negligence towards Kerala

In a massive show of strength, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), linked to the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), organised a 651-km long human chain in Kerala, from Kasaragod district in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south. It is estimated that more than 20 lakh people from across the state attended the event on January 20. The human chain was formed as a mark of protest against the Union government for its alleged neglect towards Kerala and financially crippling the state.

In Kerala’s Kochi, the participants of the human chain briefly joined hands and shouted slogans against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government for ignoring the demands of the state. The protesters also demanded the centre to release due revenue share, approve the SilverLine project at the earliest to improve public transport, and create employment opportunities.